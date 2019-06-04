One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

CONTROVERSIAL: One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham shared a meme about Senator Penny Wong that has been called homophobic.

A CONTROVERSIAL post shared on social media by Hinkler's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham has been slammed as sexist and homophobic by member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

The meme depicted Senator Penny Wong, who was the first openly gay woman in parliament, alongside Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Richard Marles and new Labor leader Anthony Albanese with the words Two and a Half Men.

Mr Huxham captioned the post "I can't wait for the new series of two and a half men".

He has since deleted the meme from his Facebook page.

When contacted by the Chronicle yesterday, Mr Huxham said those who were offended by the post, which was shared 1700 times from his page, should just keep scrolling.

"I get sent literally hundreds of images, memes and video clips daily from people everywhere, some funny, some not so funny, most of the time I don't have the time to view them all.

"I repost and share ones that I personally find funny, after all it's my own personal page.

"No one should take offence to anything posted to my own personal page, if they do it's just as easy to keep scrolling passed (sic)."

Ms Wong's office was contacted for comment.

A spokesman told the Chronicle Senator Wong did not respond to personal insults, while Mr Albanese's office also declined to comment.

But Mr O'Brien took a strong stand against the comments, calling on Mr Huxham to apologise to Senator Wong and focus on policy debates in the future.

"You may disagree with Labor's policies and the political viewpoints that individuals may hold, but as people everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity," Mr O'Brien said.

"The meme isn't funny.

"It's a rubbish meme.

"It doesn't go to policy, it's both sexist and homophobic and should not have any place in our nation's respectful political discourse.

"The decent thing to do would be to extend a sincere apology."