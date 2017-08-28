One Nation wants better roads for Gympie

Gympie One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson (inset) said the Gympie region deserves better road care from the state.

RURAL roads are a notorious political pothole in Gympie, and One Nation wants to smooth them over with an election promise to prioritise their care.

As part of their state electoral promise, the party wants a commitment to upgrading and maintaining regional roads, and more transparency in how key transport projects are allocated.

Gympie's One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson said the region's roads, like countless others around Queensland, have been neglected by state governments for too long.

"When I meet with the people of Gympie electorate I have asked them their opinion about the roads and many consider that they will have to simply put up with the condition of the roads,” Ms Dobson said.

"I don't think because they live in a regional or rural area they should have to.

"My focus is on Gympie and other regional and rural areas where the road networks are in urgent need of funding and maintenance, and that work needs to include future-proofing against natural disasters.”

She said the State Government's latest budget was a "fudge”, with many duplicate projects from the previous year's.

If elected, One Nation would prioritise road infrastructure repair by working with the Inland Queensland Roads Action Plan and the Federal Government.

"One Nation is determined to always put 'people before politics' and this policy is further confirmation of that,” she said.