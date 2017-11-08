One Nation resurgence makes Gympie election murky

IN THE RUNNING: Candidates Tony Perrett (LNP), Tracey McWilliam (ALP) and Chelle Dobson (One Nation).

A RESURGENT One Nation has become the joker in Gympie's state election deck, but one political expert says the party could ultimately play a roll in the LNP retaining the seat.

While Gympie MP Tony Perrett won the 2015 election by a 7.1% margin, the electoral redistribution has actually given him some extra support, boosting the LNP support to 7.6%.

Griffith political researcher Dr Paul Williams said that while this was the magic swing number which would normally deliver the seat to Labor on a two party preferred, One Nation's popularity in the region made any successful prediction murky.

"That figure is cautionary as it presupposes a Labor-LNP race, when the last two candidates in Gympie may well be LNP and ONP, with Labor running third and therefore likely to see the LNP retain the seat,” Dr Williams said.

However, he expected a significant turnout in support of One Nation on November 25.

"I'd be very surprised if ONP polled less than 20% in Gympie - probably much more.”

It is a number which will have an impact, as the last time One Nation ran a candidate, in the 2012 election, they garnered 1.1% support from the region.

Without a candidate in 2015, Dr Williams said it was impossible to determine what kind of swing could unseat the LNP in favour of One Nation.

Last election, Mr Perrett secured 41% of the vote, with Labor taking second with 23% and Katter's Australian Party sitting third with 16%.

However, KAP is not running a candidate for Gympie in this election.

On a two party preferred count, the LNP secured 57.% of the vote in Gympie, but suffered a 10.2% swing against them.

According to the election results, Pie Creek (59%) and Jones Hill (48%) were Mr Perrett's highest supporters.

Boreen Pt (25%) and Cooran (20%) showed the lowest support for the LNP, but they have been redistributed to the Noosa electorate.

Among the seats now in Gympie, Curra supported the LNP first (31%), followed by Labor (23%) while One Nation secured 6.5% of the vote.

It was even closer at Glenwood where voters favoured Labor (31%), followed by the LNP at (27%).

Palmer United was third, with 16% of the vote.

The area with the highest voter turnout, Gympie South, favoured the LNP at 42%, followed by Labor (24%) and then KAP (16%), almost exactly the same as the party support across the entire region.