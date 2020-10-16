One Nation pushes for Gympie Hospital upgrade

Michael Blaxland Gympie candidate for One Nation with Pauline Hanson

Michael Blaxland Gympie candidate for One Nation with Pauline Hanson

ONE Nation has announced if it holds the balance of power in the upcoming Queensland State election it will focus its health policy around service delivery and upgrades to regional hospitals, ensuring better quality care in regional towns and decentralised health services away from South-East Queensland.

One Nation candidates for Cook, Gladstone, Gympie and Mackay have already identified the need to deliver upgrades and much needed services for their communities, a statement from One Nation today says.

LNP MP and candidate for Gympie Tony Perrett has also this week called for planning to start into a new Gympie public hospital.

“It is imperative that world class health service is delivered locally in regional communities, avoiding the financial and emotional costs involved in accessing specialist care in Brisbane.

One Nation’s plans to upgrade hospitals and health services in Gympie, Gladstone, Maryborough, Mackay and Mareeba would take pressure off the South-East Queensland health network whilst investing in the regions.

“Why should regional Queensland always miss out to Brisbane? Health care is vitally important for all Queenslanders however under the major parties it seems regional and rural people always get a raw deal in the health budget. Remote communities have a lack of access to quality healthcare which could mean life or death.” One Nation candidate for Cook, Brett “Beaver” Neal said.

One Nation’s regional hospital plan:

Deliver upgrades to Gympie and Gladstone Hospitals

Increase service delivery for Maryborough, Mackay, Gympie and Gladstone Hospitals

Deliver increased community health services for Mareeba in Far North Queensland

Abolish the Queensland Health directive to charge local doctors to conduct procedures in Gladstone Mater Hospital

Support community consultation with the Greater Springfield region about the location for a new Public Hospital to take pressure off Logan and Ipswich Hospitals

Focus on re-establishing regional maternity services especially in Chinchilla and Theodore for safe pregnancies

Abolish ambulance ramping at all Queensland Public Hospitals

Voters go to the polls on Saturday October 31, in the first fixed term election in Queensland’s history.