One Nation pledges $700 million for Borumba Dam

Jacob Carson | 29th Jul 2017 12:09 PM
Police have been active over the summer months at Borumba Dam.
Queensland Police

WATER security is at the forefront of a major new policy announcement from Queensland's One Nation leader Steve Dickson MP today, announcing a planed $700 million in funding for the Borumba Dam.

It's part of a larger $1.95 billion plan for building dams, weirs and raising dam walls across Queensland.

"One Nation is committed to funding for the Borumba Dam,” Mr Dickson says.

"This project will drought proof South-East Queensland and will be linked into the existing water grid.”

One Nation state leader and Member for Buderim Steve Dickson.
One Nation state leader and Member for Buderim Steve Dickson. Patrick Woods

The announcement comes after a statement by Infrastructure Australia saying the State Government's billion-dollar cross river rail project isn't actually needed until the mid 2030s.

One Nation, Mr Dickson says, believes that money could be redistributed more immediately.

"One Nation wants that money properly invested in projects that can benefit all Queenslanders,” he says.

"One Nation has a vision for this state and today I announce some specific projects One Nation will champion in the next parliament.”

Closer to Gympie, and local candidate Chelle Dobson says the announcement would directly benefit the Gympie Region.

"One Nation wants to have a vision for Queensland,” she says.

"We can't afford to wait any longer - we need projects now.”

If approved, the extensions to Borumba Dam would see its capacity increase to rival Wivenhoe - and would see the dam linked to an extended water grid.

"The land is already owned by the government,” Mr Dickson says, "And we would want to Prime Minister to double what we put in.”

"Malcolm Turnbull said he wanted to build dams and to secure water supply - we need to drought proof the region.”

With a state election looming, Mr Dickson says he sees both the LNP and the incumbent Labor party faltering outside of the major metropolitan areas of Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"No one owns me, no one owns One Nation,” he says.

"I'd like to see a couple of orange, a couple of blue and a couple of red on the Sunshine Coast.” (Referring to the colours of One Nation, LNP and the Labor Party)

