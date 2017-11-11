Menu
One Nation offers shot in arm with Curra promise

SITE SET: Ron Owen, One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson, and Trevor Wyatt at the intended site of the shooting facility.
scott kovacevic
by

GYMPIE sport will be getting a shot from One Nation, with the party committing to the development of a multi-discipline international shooting facility near the Curra State Forest.

Candidate Chelle Dobson said a lease of land at Corella would be expedited to Gympie Regional Council at a cost of $1 per year under a One Nation led Queensland Government.

The next targets which need to be hit to move the project forward would then be a priority of Ms Dobson if she is elected as Gympie's representative.

Ms Dobson said One Nation was backing the proposal because it has always been a feasible project left stagnant while the two major parties and the council continually dangled it indefinitely as a promise.

The promise would end 25 years of uncertainty and empty promises since the Victory Range was closed in 1992.

"Shooting is an Olympic sport, why not support them right here in Gympie," Ms Dobson said.

"The facility will provide a boost to the Gympie community through the initial construction and ongoing associated service requirements."

In addition to the shooting facility commitment, Ms Dobson said One Nation was also reviewing its policy on gun laws.

"We no longer feel that saying the gun laws are adequate is accurate," she said.

The party will release their new policy after stakeholders' consultation has been completed.

