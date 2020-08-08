Menu
Some early leaders have emerged in our race to find Gympie's top performing athlete of 2020 so far.
ONE MORE DAY: Race to find Gympie’s top athlete heats up

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
8th Aug 2020 5:46 PM
Who's Gympie's top performing athlete of 2020 so far?

THREE leaders have emerged as top contenders in the race to find Gympie's standout athlete of 2020 so far, and there's just one more day to vote.

Netball young gun Hannah Ward leads the count at 32 per cent of votes, leading her star teammate Matilda Gook in third place on 12 per cent.

Gympie and Districts Netball Club – Hannah Ward. Photo: Bec Singh
Basketball star Jake Henry-May is sandwiched between them in second with 20 per cent of the vote.

Gympie and Districts Netball Club – Matilda Gook. Photo: Bec Singh
Rugby League prospect Blaine Watson (7 per cent) and Ethan Bainbridge (5 per cent) round out the top five, but all contenders bar one have received a share of the votes to this point.

See the full list of nominees in our poll, and remember to CAST YOUR VOTE before it closes tomorrow at midnight.

Basketball – Jake Henry-May
Only one vote per household, so tell your friends!

