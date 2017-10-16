One month's rain in a day for parts of Gympie region

HEAVY rain has continued to fall across the region, eclipsing the October rainfall average for Gympie and leading to flash flooding and a crushed car.

Over the past 24 hours Gympie has received 40mm of rain, bringing this October's rainfall total to 186.4mm, well above the October monthly average of 70.9mm.

It is a welcome change from the weather of the past four months, in which a total of 43mm fell on Gympie.

Since 9am Sunday morning Wolvi received the biggest drenching, with 103mm, while Cooroy (102mm), Kin Kin (90mm) and Pomona (90mm) also received heavy falls.

While the Bureau of Meterorology reports no official numbers for Rainbow Beach over the past 24 hours, residents have said the region has received heavy rain.

However, the rain has not been of help to one unfortunate Gympie resident whose car was crushed when a tree split in half in the Senior Citizens' Centre carpark and fell on its boot.

The continual downpours has also caused flash flooding on Bauple Woolooga Rd at Gundiah.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology we're not done with the wet weather yet either, with the weather system still expected to bring with 25mm-75mm more to Gympie over the next two days.

And while the radar was not looking "too menacing", BoM forecaster Harry Clark said today and tomorrow could have some wilder weather too.

"There is a chance of a storm embedded in all this rainfall and that's likely where we're going to see the heavier falls," mr Clark said.

"It's not a bad idea to keep an eye on the radar today and any warnings if they are issued."

A strong wind warning was also still in place on the coast, with south-easterly wins between 20-30 knots expected.

Swells of 1.5m-2m were expected on the water, while open waters could reach up to 3m.

"It's not a great day to be out on the water if you are headed out," Mr Clark said.

Top 10 downpours since 9am Sunday

* Wolvi 103mm

* Cooroy 102mm

* Kin Kin 90mm

* Pomona 90mm

* Maplteon 70mm

* Maleny 56mm

* Dagun Pocket 55mm

* Cedar Pocket 52mm

* Goomboorian 50mm

* Kandanga 46

Measurements unavailable for Rainbow Beach