IPL telecast's awkward X-rated blunder

With a name like Quinton de Kock, you're always living on the edge.

And one wrong letter during the IPL broadcast overnight made the world of difference as the South African star's name took on a whole new meaning.

As de Kock top scored for the Mumbai Indians in their loss to Kings XI Punjab overnight, opening the batting and posting 60, he passed 1000 career runs in the IPL. Some considerate TV folk decided to let viewers know about the impressive milestone but they forgot to hit spellcheck before going live with the graphic.

Rather than celebrating Quinton de Kock, the host broadcaster instead paid tribute to Quinton de C***.

De Kock was the only player for Mumbai to pass 50 as it finished its 20 overs on 7/176. Captain Rohit Sharma chipped in with 32 at the top of the order while Hardik Pandya contributed with another handy cameo down the order, blasting three fours and a six in his 31 from 19 balls.

But it wasn't enough as Kings XI Punjab made light work of the chase, securing the win with eight wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. KL Rahul (71 not out from 57 balls) paced the pursuit perfectly and was well supported by blistering knocks from Chris Gayle (40 from 24 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (43 from 21 balls).

Elsewhere, the Delhi Capitals won a nailbiter as their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders was decided by a super over. Chasing Kolkata's 8/185, Indian young gun Prithvi Shaw blasted a spectacular 99 from 55 balls to lead his side to within sight of a miracle win.

Kagiso Rabada was the hero.

But the match ended in a tie when Delhi could manage only six off the 20th over, sending it to a super over where Capitals speedster Kagiso Rabada stepped up with a superb display of death bowling.

After Delhi scored 10 from its super over, the South African quick hit his yorkers perfectly to limit the freewheeling Andre Russell, who had earlier belted six sixes in a whirlwind innings of 62 from 28 balls.

Rabada rattled Russell's stumps on the third ball, with Kolkata managing just seven runs from six deliveries.

"Obviously lots of nerves ... You have to keep your wits about you and be really clear on what you have to bowl," Rabada said afterwards.

"I just went with yorkers and it worked in the end. I was clear and backed my plan."