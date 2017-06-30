One Mile school fire: 'We will rebuild'

The aftermath of the fire that tore through One Mile State School.

"WE WILL rebuild.”

Those are the sentiments of One Mile State School P and C president Malcolm Dodt who said the immediate aim following Wednesday night's fire was to get the school back to normal.

Mr Dodt was shocked to learn of the damage to the school yesterday morning when news broke of the C Block classroom, containing three classrooms, destroyed in an alleged teenage arson attack.

"I'm in shock; my grandmother went to that school, we went to that school and my children go to that school,” Mr Dodt said.

But despite the huge loss, he said the Education Department and those involved with the school would do everything they could to make sure children could return to school when term three begins next Monday.

"The main aim is to get back to normality which will be hard for six to 12 months,” he said.

He said had things been responded to differently, they could have been dealing with a much bigger job.

In a Letter to the Editor this morning Mr Dodt wrote to praise the "amazing efforts” of Queensland Fire and Rescue Service officers.

"Without their heroic actions and quick thinking, this tragic event could have been far worse if the fire had of spread to the adjacent buildings.

"The One Mile School community is extremely grateful.”

He also thanked the Queensland Police Service for their quick response and investigation and had no doubt the community would rally around the school, with an umber of fundraisers already in the pipeline.

"This incident whilst tragic, will ultimately once again reveal the strength of the good in our community overcoming a small minority's urge to destroy it,” he wrote.

"It's a tight-knit community,” he said.

"People will get behind us; we will rebuild.”

