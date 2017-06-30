One Mile Principal: Tragedy will not stop next term prep

STANDING TALL: One Mile State School P&C president Malcolm Dodt and principal Stuart Bell stand before the remains of C-Block.

Video: One Mile State School's principal speaks: Following the devastating fire at One Mile State School, principal Stuart Bell has spoken to the Gympie Times about plans to rebuild ahead of term 3.

IT'S the call no principal wants to get - a building in the middle of your school, apparently torched in the middle of the night and razed.

All things considered, One Mile State School's Stuart Bell is handling the situation remarkably well - returning to the school yesterday to oversee clean-up and plan for the next term.

"We're doing all right at the moment, a good night's sleep certainly helped,” Mr Bell said.

"We've got plans well and truly in place - a new classroom coming for example.”

Echoing sentiments from school P&C president Mal Dodt (see below), Mr Bell is committed to minimising the impact the devastating fire will have on term three.

"The plan is to have all the debris and everything from the building removed off site starting from Monday morning.”

"Whether it was deliberately lit or whether it was faulty wiring, for us it's a building that's been lost,” he said.

"Whichever way it happened, we just have to go about doing whatever we can for the kids.”

Incredibly appreciative of the support the Gympie community has given to the school already, he said the most important thing was to give the crew enough space to clean-up with ease.

"I understand a lot of people are concerned and curious, but I think the best thing is to let the guys work and get it done,” he says.

Those looking to make donations or send support have been asked to contact Dodt's Floor Coverings.

"I'll be seeing everyone in term three,” Mr Bell said.

The announcement follows the appearance of two 14-year-old boys in Gympie Children's Court yesterday morning.

Bail was refused to each boy, with the magistrate citing a high probability of re-offending and previous run-ins with police (some stretching back to 2015) as reason enough.

Each was charged with offences relating to arson, entering premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, and wilful damage (graffiti).

One of the boys was charged with wilful damage with respect to an educational institution.

Their matters have been adjourned to July 13.