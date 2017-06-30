21°
One Mile Fire: Vacation care temporarily closed

Rowan Schindler
| 30th Jun 2017 5:13 PM
STAFF: The One Mile State School fire has forced Macaulie Forbes, Sharon Williamson, Charisse Smillie, and Hannah Ryan to close the Kids Bizz vacation care program until July 10.
STAFF: The One Mile State School fire has forced Macaulie Forbes, Sharon Williamson, Charisse Smillie, and Hannah Ryan to close the Kids Bizz vacation care program until July 10. Rowan Schindler

THE One Mile State School fire has destroyed an historic building, but the side effects include the temporary closure of the Kid Bizz vacation care program on-site.

The fire did not damage the program's building, but the campus has been closed due to some demolition and repairs.

One Mile State School Kid Bizz co-ordinator Sharon Williamson said the fire meant the children's vacation care program at would be closed and would not reopen until July 10.

We've lost a week-and-a-half of vacation care,” Ms Williamson said.

"It's put a lot of people out trying to find accommodation for their children.

"The business and our workers have had a loss of income and reduced hours.

"It's very, very sad, a lot of the kids had their classroom in that actual building too.”

After the destruction of the building came the support of the community, and Ms Williamson said that support had been terrific.

"They (the children) enjoy spending their time there so that's been ruined now,” she said.

"There's text messages from parents. Our parents have been wonderful.

"We have had other centres in town offer us spots for our children to go to.

"It's a real shame because we had excursions planned but they have had to cancel them all.”

The children has planned visits from the Gympie Bone Museum, the RSPCA, Cleanaway, Bunnings and fun activity days such as bike and scooter day and electronics day.

Ms Williamson said families had now been affected, with some parents having to take time away from work to take care of their children.

"A lot of those parents can't work now because they have had to look after their children,” she said.

Topics:  childrens vacation care fire gympie holidays one mile state school

