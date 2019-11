One person was taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway. Photo: FILE

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway. Photo: FILE

PARAMEDICS rushed one person to hospital after a multiple car crash on the Bruce Highway.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Service said four cars were involved in the crash just before Albert Park, Gympie about 11.15am.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed all people involved in the crash but only one was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash did not cause any obstructions on the northbound highway.