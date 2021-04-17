One in hospital after single-vehicle rollover on Coast
UPDATE 2.15PM:
A man has been taken to hospital after the vehicle he was in rolled at Diddillibah.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was assessed by paramedics but suffered no obvious injuries in the crash.
He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.
EARLIER:
Paramedics are on scene after a vehicle rolled at Diddillibah.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Diddillibah Road about 1.25pm.
She said paramedics were assessing a man who was able to get himself out of the vehicle.
More to come.