Paramedics were called to Diddillibah. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

One in hospital after single-vehicle rollover on Coast

Eden Boyd
17th Apr 2021 2:15 PM
UPDATE 2.15PM:

A man has been taken to hospital after the vehicle he was in rolled at Diddillibah.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was assessed by paramedics but suffered no obvious injuries in the crash.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

EARLIER:

Paramedics are on scene after a vehicle rolled at Diddillibah.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Diddillibah Road about 1.25pm.

She said paramedics were assessing a man who was able to get himself out of the vehicle.

More to come.

diddillibah scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

