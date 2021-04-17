One in hospital after single-vehicle rollover on Coast

UPDATE 2.15PM:

A man has been taken to hospital after the vehicle he was in rolled at Diddillibah.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was assessed by paramedics but suffered no obvious injuries in the crash.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

EARLIER:

Paramedics are on scene after a vehicle rolled at Diddillibah.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Diddillibah Road about 1.25pm.

She said paramedics were assessing a man who was able to get himself out of the vehicle.

More to come.