Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One in hospital after retirement village fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Jul 2020 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE that broke out in a retirement village south of Brisbane has gutted a unit and left one person in hospital.

The traffic offence set to cop new $500 fine

'Selfish' southerners put lives, livelihoods at risk

Emergency crews were called to the retirement village on Martens St at Mt Warren Park, in Logan, at 11.07pm last night on reports that a fire had erupted in a garage.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire spread to two nearby structures, both of which were 'well-involved' in flames.

Seven fire crews were sent to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control by 12.21am this morning.

At least one unit and nearby six adjoining garages were 'destroyed' as a result of the fire.

One man was taken to hospital with mild smoke inhalation from the blaze.

No one else was believed to be injured.

Originally published as One in hospital after retirement village fire

More Stories

Show More
fire logan retirement village

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        premium_icon Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        News The 51-year-old allegedly called a store staffer ‘f--- head’ before coughing at them

        Man, woman charged after police raid in quiet Gympie street

        premium_icon Man, woman charged after police raid in quiet Gympie street

        News The search warrant was executed on Saturday night in a quiet residential street

        ‘If you call the police you’re going to die’

        premium_icon ‘If you call the police you’re going to die’

        News Gympie woman pulls a knife, beats and threatens to kill her mother while children...

        Last of council’s old guard looks to be on the way out

        premium_icon Last of council’s old guard looks to be on the way out

        News Mystery surrounds future of two remaining members of Gympie council’s old...