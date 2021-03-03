One in hospital after motorbike crash in heart of Gympie

A motorcyclist has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Horseshoe Bend late this morning. FILE PHOTO

A motorcyclist has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Horseshoe Bend late this morning.

A motorcyclist has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Horseshoe Bend late this morning.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, on the bend and Tucker St, following reports of a crash there at about 10.38am.

They found the rider in need of further treatment, and took them to the hospital from the scene in a stable condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.