One in hospital after car hits pedestrian in Gympie overnight

One person was taken to hospital last night after a car struck a pedestrian in the heart of Gympie.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was in need of further attention in hospital after paramedics attended the scene on Lawrence and Myall streets shortly before 9pm.

“A patient was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital following a reported pedestrian and vehicle incident on Lawrence Street and Myall Street just before 9pm,” the QAS statement read.

That incident came hours before a 29-year-old Glenwood man died in a motorbike crash at Chatsworth, just north of Gympie this morning.

Police released a statement confirming the man had passed away after the two-vehicle crash occurred on Old Maryborough Rd at about 7:30am.



