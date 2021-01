Paramedics were called to Bauple when a car hit a tree in the late afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Bauple when a car hit a tree in the late afternoon.

One person was taken to hospital after their car crashed into a tree at Bauple late Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the single vehicle crash near the intersection of Bauple Dr and Mill St just before 6.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the person suffered a minor injury to their chest in the crash.

They were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS