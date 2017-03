A MAN has been taken to hospital after a single car crash on the Bruce Hwy at Kanigan this afternoon.

The man was driving north when the car spun out and collided with a road sign near Gunalda, coming to rest in a culvert by the side of the road.

Emergency services were called out to the scene near Shadbolt Rd about 2.25pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said he has been transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.