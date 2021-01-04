Motorbike crash in Mary Valley leaves one injured

Paramedics were called to Kandanga Creek early Sunday afternoon after a man was hurt in a motorbike crash.

Paramedics were called to Kandanga Creek early Sunday afternoon after a man was hurt in a motorbike crash.

A motorbike ride in the Mary Valley ended in hospital on Sunday for a man when he crashed and injured his shoulder at Kandanga Creek.

He was riding near the intersection of Ward and Happy Valley roads when he came off his bike at 12.44pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the man, of unknown age, to hospital in a stable condition.

It was the last of three crashes across the region to happen in the span of less than an hour, following a water skiing accident at Lake Borumba and a car rolling down an embankment at Kybong.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* The 5 most controversial decisions by Gympie's new council

* 20yo who died while swimming was talented surfer

* NAMED: 12 shocking Gympie drug offenders busted in 2020

* Gympie business 1 of only 3 in state to lose food license