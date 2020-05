A One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at Monkland this morning. Zizi Averill

ONE person has been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a tree this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Noosa Rd just before 8.30am.

The patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Noosa Rd reopened about 9am after fireys cleared the wrecked vehicle and debris from the road.

