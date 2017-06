A teenager has been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash.

A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after fracturing his ankle in a motorbike crash in the Mary Valley this afternoon.

The 18-year-old male was the only person involved in the accident, which happened just before 1pm on Happy Valley Rd at Kandanga.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokesman said the teenager was conscious when emergency services arrived, and he was transported to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.