A MAN has suffered minor injuries in a two car crash in Gympie at the corner of Reef St and Cross St..

The driver of a white Kia Rio was taken to hospital suffering from soreness around his neck and spine after his car collided with a red Ford Fiesta about 5pm.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokeswoman said the was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services were also treating the female driver of the other car, who was shaken by the accident.