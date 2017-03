An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash near Gunalda.

AN 18-year-old male has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash near Gunalda this morning.

The man suffered minor injuries when his car crashed into an embankment along Neerdie Rd about 11.40am.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman, he managed to pull himself free from the wreck before emergency services arrived at the scene.

He was reportedly taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.