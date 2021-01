One person was hurt when a car carrying four people rolled over on rural roads near Rainbow Beach.

An afternoon drive on the Cooloola Coast took a bad turn when a car with four people rolled over on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics were called out after the vehicle crashed while driving near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Rd and Freshwater Rd just after 4pm

One person was hurt in the crash and was taken to Gympie Hospital with a shoulder injury.

The other three were assessed at the scene but did not require treatment.

