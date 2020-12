One person was taken to hospital on Sunday after their motorcycle crashed on a private property at Chatsworth. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times



The Christmas weekend came to a bad end for one Chatsworth resident when they were taken to hospital after crashing their motorcycle early Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a private property on Spring Valley Rd, next to the Bruce Highway, at 2.29pm.

No details of the rider’s injuries has been released but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

