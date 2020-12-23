One hurt in 3 car crash on Gympie highway

Emergency crews have been treating 10 people following a crash at Monkland this afternoon. Photo: Zizi Averill.

TRAFFIC has been cut on the Bruce Highway at Monkland after a three car crash left one person in hospital.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said 10 people, including three children, were assessed at the scene.

Emergency services were called out at 1.20pm.

It is unknown what injuries the person taken to hospital suffered, but he said they were in a stable condition.

Police said drives should expect both lanes of the highway to reopen soon.

