One hospitalised, driver fined after Gympie crash

One driver was injured in a two-car crash at a Louisa St intersection in Gympie this morning.

One driver was injured in a two-car crash at a Louisa St intersection in Gympie this morning.

UPDATE

QAS have reported one person has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, following the crash, reported to have occurred at 9.37am.

EARLIER

ONE driver has been injured following a two-car crash at a Louisa St intersection in Gympie this morning.

One driver was injured in a two-car crash at a Louisa St intersection in Gympie this morning.

Paramedics responded to reports of the crash on the Queen St intersection at about 9.45am.

One of the cars had failed to give way and caused the crash, according to police officers at the scene.

The driver of that car was issued with a fine.

Pictures from the scene showed the blue sedan involved in the crash came off the road and impacted a fence out the front of a house.

It was unlikely the injured person would require hospital treatment, according to reports.