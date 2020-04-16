Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene of the crash in the Southern Downs.
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene of the crash in the Southern Downs.
Breaking

One feared dead, two injured in horror crash

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Apr 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON is feared dead and another has been flown to a hospital in a critical condition following a crash in the Southern Downs.

Emergency services were called to a high-impact collision involving two cars on McMasters Rd in Upper Freestone about 8.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene with critical injuries while a third person was in a serious condition.

The rescue helicopter was tasked and has taken one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. Another has been transported by road to Warwick Hospital in a serious but stable.

It is understood the cars collided head-on.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

accident breakingnews collision fatality qld southern downs vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        premium_icon UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        News JESS Milne has again emerged as the winner of the Division 1 seat following a recount by the Electoral Commission Queensland this morning.

        • 16th Apr 2020 12:08 PM
        • 1 Rainman
        Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        premium_icon Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        News AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at...

        Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        premium_icon Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        News Groups were fined for gathering on the beach and drinking alcohol in a park, among...

        Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        premium_icon Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        News Gympie’s council has been plagued by transparency questions: report