Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

Jordan Philp
by
4th Sep 2019 9:17 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2019 4:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man has died and others are seriously injured after a traffic crash involving four motorcycles in Flinton.

Initial investigations suggest a group of riders were travelling west along the Moonie Highway, approximately 20km west of Westmar, when a motorcycle collided with two other motorcycles at around 1.30pm Wednesday.

A fourth motorcycle, which was also travelling with the group, crashed as the rider attempted to avoid the initial crash.

A 61-year-old West Rockhampton man was taken to St George Hospital where he died.

A 50-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were also transported to St George Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

fatal crash highway motorbike rockhampton st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Push is on to cap car, camper numbers at Teewah Beach

    premium_icon Push is on to cap car, camper numbers at Teewah Beach

    News Teewah and Cooloola Working Group meets with Minister, asks that numbers be capped

    Council told to release report it tried to keep secret

    premium_icon Council told to release report it tried to keep secret

    Council News Report can't be characterised as confidential, commission finds.

    ‘I’m going to slash your tyres …’: Wild morning in Pomona

    premium_icon ‘I’m going to slash your tyres …’: Wild morning in Pomona

    News A Pomona man who threatened and abused campers at Pomona Showgrounds has narrowly...

    PERRETT: Commercial fishing jobs 'are under threat'

    premium_icon PERRETT: Commercial fishing jobs 'are under threat'

    News Hundreds of jobs are under threat, according to Tony Perrett.