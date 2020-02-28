Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One dead, three injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
28th Feb 2020 6:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN is dead and three others, including a child, are in hospital after a car and motorcycle collided on a highway west of Brisbane.

The motorcycle and car collided at the notorious Minden crossroads - the intersection of Lowood Minden Rd and the Warrego Hwy - west of Ipswich at about 7.20pm on Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital.

A rescue helicopter ferried one woman to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

While another woman and an 11-year-old child were taken to Ipswich hospital.

The incident closed one lane of the Warrego Hwy.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks emergency tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge cost forces Chamber to shift election forums

        premium_icon Huge cost forces Chamber to shift election forums

        News Gympie council CEO says its because of heightened scrutiny, and a need for council to stay at arms length from election

        Laminex reveals these jobs are going in Gympie right now

        premium_icon Laminex reveals these jobs are going in Gympie right now

        News The plant will double in size by January 2021.

        GYMPIE VOTES: Everything you need to know

        premium_icon GYMPIE VOTES: Everything you need to know

        News It’s only four weeks until the region decides on its next council.

        Young blood enters council election fray

        premium_icon Young blood enters council election fray

        News 31-year-old businessman steps into ring, calls for fair go for regions