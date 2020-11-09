Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
D’Aguilar Highway: One dead, one injured in late night rollover
D’Aguilar Highway: One dead, one injured in late night rollover
News

One dead, one injured in late-night highway rollover

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
9th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person has died and another person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled on a rural Queensland highway early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the D'Aguilar Highway near Harlin, in the Somerset Region, at around 2.30am after reports of a single vehicle rollover.

One person was treated for critical injuries, but sadly they died at the scene.

Another woman, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in stable condition.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Originally published as One dead, one injured in late-night highway rollover

More Stories

Show More
crash d'aguilar highway fatal motoring rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

        Premium Content Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

        News Tributes are flowing for an “amazing, loving and passionate” man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

        The Gympie ‘missing persons’ cases that are still a mystery

        Premium Content The Gympie ‘missing persons’ cases that are still a mystery

        News In one case the coroner has declared the person dead, but another has been missing...

        WINNER: Gympie’s favourite teacher ‘absolutely amazing’

        Premium Content WINNER: Gympie’s favourite teacher ‘absolutely amazing’

        News 31 of the finalists were among the votes, showing just how lucky Gympie is to have...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites