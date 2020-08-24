Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
News

One dead in Sydney ‘double stabbing’

by Erin Lyons
24th Aug 2020 7:34 AM

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following an alleged double stabbing in Sydney's west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Bertha St, Merrylands, just after midnight on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Twenty minutes later authorities received another report that a man had been stabbed in the neck at Uren Pl.

The two men, aged 49 and 40, were was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where the younger man later died.

Two crime scenes were established and Polair the Dog Unit was called into help search the surrounding areas.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later at the nearby on Bird Ave, Guildford.

He was taken to Granville Police Station.

Police believe the three men are known to each other.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as One dead in Sydney 'double stabbing'

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks stabbing sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes for ‘warm and humble’ teen killed in beach rollover

        Premium Content Tributes for ‘warm and humble’ teen killed in beach rollover

        News A teenager who died in a horror rollover on a Sunshine Coast beach has been remembered as “one of the most caring kids out there”.

        How Year 12 formals are going to look in Gympie this year

        Premium Content How Year 12 formals are going to look in Gympie this year

        News Coronavirus will make this year’s celebrations look a whole lot different. Here’s...

        ‘Toxic’ Gympie region neighbours’ dispute turns violent

        Premium Content ‘Toxic’ Gympie region neighbours’ dispute turns violent

        News Now in court, the dispute includes allegations of assault and cars swerving at...

        Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

        Premium Content Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

        Crime Detectives investigating the alleged murder of a 31-year-old Buddina woman have...