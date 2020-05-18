One dead, grave fears for another in horror day at sea

The search started again at first light for a man who fell from a fishing trawler off the Sunshine Coast early yesterday morning.

UPDATE 6AM

THE search for a man missing at sea off the Sunshine Coast has started again at first light.

Police hold grave concerns for the crew member of a Lee Fishing Company trawler after he was believed to have fallen from the boat in rough seas about 27 nautical miles off Point Arkwright early yesterday morning.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the longer someone remained alone at sea, the more dangerous is became. But he was confident authorities would find him.

More to come.

YESTERDAY:

THE body of an American man has been found and a major search operation continues for another after a tragic day at sea.

The man was found in the water after a yacht washed ashore at Mooloolaba with no one on-board just before 8am.

Sources told the Daily the skipper was found about 800m off Maroochydore beach by a surf rescue patrol from Mooloolaba.

It's understood some beachgoers may have seen the skipper fall from the yacht around Pincushion Island. The man's body was understood to have had safety gear still attached.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the 12m Alcobri yacht was registered to the US and contained an American passport on-board.

The Daily understands the yacht had been travelling south from Hervey Bay.

Supt Hawkins said police believed the man was the only person on-board but continued searching the area for any other signs.

"Searches are continuing … lifesavers were of great assistance to us on this occasion," he said.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins. Photo: Patrick Woods

Supt Hawkins said police were working with the US Consulate to notify the man's next of kin.

It came after another man fell overboard when a fishing trawler struggled through rough seas about 27 nautical miles off Point Arkwright about 3.45am.

Supt Hawkins said the skipper of the trawler had seen his crew member on the deck before the boat was hit by a large wave. After the wave passed, the crew member could not be found.

It's believed the boat was a Lee Fishing Company trawler from Tin Can Bay.

Supt Hawkins said authorities would continue to search for the crew member until they deemed it "fruitless to continue".

"The information that we have is that he has gone overboard in particularly rough seas," he said.

"We will continue to search while the opportunity is likely that we will find him."

Supt Hawkins said the skipper of the trawler had thrown safety equipment overboard as he searched for his co-worker, marking the location he disappeared.

"As you would expect under these circumstances, losing a friend and a co-worker, that would be a very stressful moment," he said.

While police are holding out hope that the man is found, Supt Hawkins said the longer the man remained at sea, the more dangerous it became.

"At this stage, we certainly are hopeful that we will find him," he said.