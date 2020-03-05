One dead, another ejected from car in rollover

A man has died in a single vehicle rollover near Timber Creek overnight.

A man has died in a single vehicle rollover 5km out from Timber Creek on the Victoria Hwy.

The man was a passenger in the car while the driver had been ejected and was found a short distance away.

The scene was found at 10pm Thursday night.

A person was also found in the back seat of the car.

The passenger and the driver were taken to the Timber Creek health clinic before the driver was taken to Katherine Hospital.

Watch Commander Len Turner said the passenger had some minor injuries.

It is not known what condition the driver is in.

Watch Cmdr Turner said motorists should avoid the area or expect delays as the road will be closed in part or in whole as the scene is cleared.

The Major Crash Investigations Unit will be heading out to the scene today.