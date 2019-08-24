Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: One person has died after a crash at Goondiwindi overnight.
CRASH: One person has died after a crash at Goondiwindi overnight. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
News

One dead after vehicle hits tree at Goondiwindi

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Aug 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died in a crash at Goondiwindi overnight after a vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one person was killed in the incident, which occurred about 11.40pm.

Two fire crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Barwon Highway and Goodar Rd.

Paramedics also attended the scene where they initially assessed the person for critical injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

fatal car crash fatal crash goondiwindi queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services queensland police services road crash road death
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The fastest growing Gympie suburb to watch for

    premium_icon REVEALED: The fastest growing Gympie suburb to watch for

    Property With improved facilities and affordable properties, this area of the Gympie region is one of the most desirable.

    'You can't fence dams, so teach your kids to swim'

    premium_icon 'You can't fence dams, so teach your kids to swim'

    Opinion Gympie Facebook mob responds to tragic death of three-year-old.

    Firies fight off fire in Gympie laundry

    premium_icon Firies fight off fire in Gympie laundry

    News Fire in Gympie house could have been worse

    BOOK WEEK: 37 adorable pics of Gympie's smallest book lovers

    premium_icon BOOK WEEK: 37 adorable pics of Gympie's smallest book lovers

    News Cute kids and superheros were a magic Book Week combination