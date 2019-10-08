Menu
One man is dead after a horror NSW head-on crash in which the front of a Queensland stripper bus was completely torn off.
Confronting photos: Stripper bus crash horror claims a life

by Georgia Clark
8th Oct 2019 1:53 PM
One man is dead and two injured after a head-on bus crash on a regional stretch of road this morning.

The bus, covered in raunchy images from Brisbane's Kittens strip club, collided with a semi-trailer on Peak Hill Road near Dubbo early today.

Police at the accident scene 10kms south of Dubbo. Picture: TNV
The driver of the bus died at the scene while one of the passengers is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck is being treated for minor injuries.

The bus collided with a trailer at around 7.30am. Picture: TNV
Confronting images show the entire front and side window of the bus ripped off the vehicle and shards of glass and wreckage strewn on the highway.

Police and rescue units are at the scene and the Newell Highway is closed in both directions.

The semi-trailer rolled off the road. Picture: TNV
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

