Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

by Hannah Moore
27th Aug 2020 8:08 AM

 

One person is believed to be dead and others trapped in a car after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Two cars are believed to have collided just before 7:15 am.

A helicopter has landed on the bridge and emergency services officers can be seen sorting through wreckage across most lanes in shocking footage from the scene.

The bridge is closed for northbound traffic and three of five southbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Harbour Tunnel instead.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told NCA NewsWire three people were trapped and their condition unknown.

"Fire and Rescue are working with all services to extricate those people," he said.

More to come

Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News
Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News

 

 

Originally published as One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

More Stories

crash fatal crash sydney harbour bridge traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man caught on CCTV smashing phone outside police station

        Premium Content Man caught on CCTV smashing phone outside police station

        News The 35-year-old became angry when he discovered his belongings were inside the Gympie Police Station, which had closed for the day

        • 27th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        No plea from Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod as trial looms

        Premium Content No plea from Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod as trial looms

        News Charges include rape, torture and deprivation of liberty

        How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Premium Content How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Health UQ coronavirus vaccine: Trials set to expand

        $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        Premium Content $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        News $1500 paid pandemic leave could be on offer for Queenslanders