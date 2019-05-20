One dead, two seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash

Sadly one person has died in a crash at Branyan.

UPDATE 8PM: Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash at Branyan.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, remain at the scene along Childers Rd, about 200m from the Palomino Avenue intersection.

Traffic is being diverted from the crash site while police continue to investigate the incident.

Earlier paramedics confirmed two other people were also seriously injured, a man in his 70s and a man in his 30s.

Both were taken to hospital.

Another male in his 30s suffered minor injuries.

The forensic crash unit will investigate the crash, with Childers Rd closed and diversions expected to remain in place for some time.

UPDATE 7PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman says one person has suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash at Branyan.

The collision, which occurred at 5.52pm, has seen Childers Rd blocked.

The spokesman said a further three people had been injured.

A male in his 70s and a man in his 20s have both suffered serious injuries.

Another male in his 30s has minor injuries.

Two people are being transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

Further details about the person with critical injuries are not available at this stage.

BREAKING 6.30PM: AUTHORITIES are on scene at a multiple-vehicle crash on Childers Rd at Branyan.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the road was blocked in both directions after "three or four" vehicles collided shortly before 6pm.

The spokesman said it was unclear if anyone had been injured at this early stage.

