Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A highway has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on collision.
A highway has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on collision.
Breaking

One critical and highway closed after head-on crash

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman is in critical condition and the D'Aguilar Highway northwest of Brisbane has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on crash.

The two-vehicle head-on crash happened at Bracalba, near Mylett Rd, about 10.50am.

The woman was being treated by critical-care paramedics and the rescue helicopter had arrived.

Two other people were in a stable condition.

One person had to be cut free from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment.

The Forensic Crash Unit was en route to the scene.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as One critical, highway closed in head-on crash

bracalba daguilar highway road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        Premium Content Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        News The Gympie courts have heard some horror stories so far this year - these are the most harrowing

        'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        Premium Content 'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        News Government accused of moving to protect poll chance, not free speech

        ‘Just not right’: Women’s rugby left homeless in Gympie

        Premium Content ‘Just not right’: Women’s rugby left homeless in Gympie

        News The team could be forced to play on Sunshine Coast as Gympie field squeeze remains...

        Big facelift, new management for Mary Valley tourist spot

        Premium Content Big facelift, new management for Mary Valley tourist spot

        News The pandemic has turned into a golden opportunity for the new owners