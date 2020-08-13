Menu
Emergency services at scene of fatal Bruce Hwy crash
Breaking

One killed, traffic blocked after serious Bruce Hwy rollover

Ashley Carter
13th Aug 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
A man has died after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash in the northbound lanes, just south of the Ilkley Rd overpass, just after 9am after the car rolled down an embankment.

Coast woman killed in late-night outback crash

'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

A man has sadly died after his Mitsubishi Challenger veered off the road and into an embankment at Tanawha this morning.
Tow truck driver driver Lindon Bailey said the Mitsubishi Challenger appeared to have drifted off the road and into the embankment at the high-traffic area.

"He's just drifted off the road down into the gully, taken out a few trees and ended up down in the gully," he said.

The patient was treated for critical injuries at the scene.

One northbound lane of the highway is blocked and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

