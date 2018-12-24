Menu
Five people were taken to multiple hospitals across the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane after a horror three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway last night.
One critical after horror Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
24th Dec 2018 6:40 AM
A MAN is in a critical condition and another four have been hospitalised after a horror three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound lanes just before the D'Agular Highway overpass at 8.48pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

One person in each vehicle were reportedly freed from the wreckage using the jaws of life.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with head, spine and hip injuries.

Four other patients were taken to different hospitals across the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane with minor injuries.

Queensland Police say two vehicles flipped after the crash. Witnesses reported seeing one car on its roof, another in the ditch and people being carried away on stretchers.

"Emergency services seem to be doing a wonderful job despite the circumstances," Hayley Fletcher wrote on Facebook.

The northbound lanes of the highway were blocked and police officers warned drivers to expect long delays.

