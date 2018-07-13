One could be forgiven for thinking Jerome is on hustings

I WAS bemused by the letter by council aspirant Tim Jerome under the heading Will Cr Dodt resign?

I did not read his earlier letter to which Cr Dodt unwisely replied by telephone.

Their "good heart to heart conversation” apparently convinced Mr Jerome (despite his avowed inclination to see "the good in people and not the bad”) that it was indeed time to "throw Cr Dodt under a bus”.

Mr Jerome's reference to the recent by-election in Division 8 reminded me of his eleventh-hour nomination against former council engineer, Bob Fredman, and former councillor, Julie Walker.

I thought at the time it would be like climbing Everest in thongs. And so it proved. Fredman in a "landslide”.

I had not heard of Mr Jerome before that time - but I am aware of his numerous public pronouncements since. One could be forgiven for thinking he is still on the campaign trail.

Gympie Councillor Daryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

He turned that by-election defeat into something of a positive by allying himself publicly with the victor and declaring his support for the well-publicised Bob for Mayor movement. And he has recently taken on the role of secretary to Gympie Residents and Ratepayers Association.

No doubt we will be hearing much more from him from that platform.

I am not privy to what has transpired between them to cause Mr Jerome to publicly attack Cr Dodt and attempt to force his resignation.

But if the sole criterion for attempting to sweep him from office is that he has "lost the confidence of the electorate” he should be wielding a much wider broom.

What most concerns me about the Jerome letters are the embarrassingly patronising... statements in the final paragraph.

He then refers to Cr Dodt's desire to be seen as "...a man with high morals and high values to be the great doctor that he is.”

I am not sure where that came from or what it actually means.

However, its attainment is entirely dependent on his resignation.

But Cr/ Doctor, I strongly recommend you seek a second opinion.

Merv Welch,

The Palms