One bailed the boat and drove, the other did CPR

scott kovacevic
| 27th Jul 2017 5:28 PM
COURAGE: Conner and Jordan Brown received bravery awards for saving their cousin's life two years ago at Tin Can Bay.
A BOLT of lightning almost killed Brock Walker during a near-tragic fishing trip with his cousins at Crab Creek more than two years ago.

Struck by the lightning as he held on to a tinny while hiding from a sudden summer storm, Brock's cousins, Gympie brothers Connor and Jordan Brown, aged just 16 and 15 at the time, were thrust into a desperate race to save his life.

Connor steered the boat back to shore and bailed it out as Jordan performed CPR on his inert cousin.

The boys' frantic efforts saved Brock's life, and led last week to official recognition of their courage in a ceremony at Brisbane City Hall.

They were among 40 people awarded at the ceremony, one at which they occupied a unique role.

"Me, Connor and one other fellow, we were the only ones who weren't (emergency service) officers,” Jordan said this week. "That was a pretty good feeling.”

The brothers were presented with Certificates of Merit for "going to the rescue of a friend from drowning and electrocution at Crab Creek, Qld, on 30 December 2014”.

INSET: The brothers with their cousin Brock Walker (middle) at the ceremony last week.
It is a deceptively simple description of a harrowing event, which started with them huddled under mangroves to avoid the worst of the storm. After the lightning struck Mr Walker, the brothers first tried to resuscitate him where they were before jumping back into the boat and heading for shore and help.

While he doesn't think about it much now, Jordan said it had left a mark.

"After the incident happened it was in my head for like a year, every night,” he said.

Not only for how close the call was for their cousin, but how close the call was for them as well.

"We were a few seconds away from holding on to that tinny as well. Our dad said a few more seconds and they would have been picking bodies out of the water.”

Hearing their story told among house-fire rescues, accidents and even lives lost in the line of duty was also an experience.

"There was some pretty rough and eye-opening stories,” Jordan said.

"It makes you feel good about yourself.”

And, it seems, the brothers' courage and reputation and actions were unsurprising to the people who knew them.

"(People said) If there was two boys that were going to know it would be us two,” Connor said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bravery awards courage gympie tin can bay

