Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Movies

First look at Margot Robbie’s Tarantino movie

21st Mar 2019 10:30 AM

The first teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino's next film is here, giving fans their first glimpse of Aussie Margot Robbie as doomed actress Sharon Tate.

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is set in Los Angeles circa 1969, a time when everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognise anymore.

The film mixes fiction - Pitt and DiCaprio's characters - with grisly fact: Robbie plays perhaps one of Hollywood's most famous murder victims, the wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered in her home by followers of Charles Manson.

 

Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The film, Tarantino's first since The Hateful Eight in 2015, will also be his first not to be associated with Harvey Weinstein, after Tarantino cut ties with The Weinstein Company following sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein.

The film's official poster caused a stir when it was released this week as film fans pointed out what looked like a dodgy Photoshop job on the two stars, Pitt and DiCaprio.

brad pitt leonardo dicaprio margot robbie movies once upon a time in hollywood quentin tarantino

Top Stories

    HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    premium_icon HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    News Construction of a $60million munitions factory, tipped to be one of the only factories of its kind in Australia, could begin in Maryborough as soon as July

    Gympie gun advocate backs controversial senator's comments

    premium_icon Gympie gun advocate backs controversial senator's comments

    News Outspoken gun supporter denies he's fuelling right-wing extremism.

    PHOTOS: Double Is angler nabs super rare monster fish

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Double Is angler nabs super rare monster fish

    News 'This is the biggest one I have ever seen caught.'

    State's best shooters compete at Gympie region tourney

    premium_icon State's best shooters compete at Gympie region tourney

    Sport More than 40 deadeyes came from around the state.