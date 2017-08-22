Once more with Pre Muster GUSTO

ARTISTS: GUSTO co-ordinator Robyn Hamilton with some of the members of the ukelele group, which will performing from midday at tomorrow's Pre Muster Party.

THE Portuguese Madeira island group provided the origins for what quickly evolved into the ukulele, now generally regarded as a Hawaiian instrument.

And that instrument is now providing the social glue for a group of people who, unlike Madeira and Hawaii, are no longer islands.

"It brings people together in a way that only music can,” says Robyn Hamilton, who helps co-ordinate the group, GUSTO, which stands for Gympie Ukulele Super Talented Orchestra.

"Listening to music stimulates the brain, but when you're playing a musical instrument, your brain lights up like a symphony,” Robyn said.

"We have raw beginners who have never played an instrument in their lives, as well as experts.

"And it's an instrument that can be played by people of all ages.

"We also encourage people to get up and sing and they get to enjoy that more and more as they grow in confidence.”

The group will be playing centre stage at the Pre Muster Party tomorrow from midday-3pm, something they also did last year, as well as performing at the Gympie Garden Expo in May and various fundraising events across the region.

The club is always looking for new members to join it on Wednesdays from 6-8.30pm and Thursdays from 10am-12noon at the Australian Institute of Country Music in Channon St.