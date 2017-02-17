'They shoot horses don't they?'

Gavin Kovacs was shocked to find a young well-looked after dead horse dumped in the forestry at Glastonbury on Thursday.

IT was a shocking sight that met Gavin Kovacs and his five-year-old daughter when they went for a late afternoon walk in the Glastonbury forestry yesterday.

A freshly dead horse, lying bleeding and splay-legged, confronted the two horse-lovers on an often-enough used 4WD track about 250m into the forest.

The animal had a deep flesh wound in its right rear leg and had been shot in the head, Mr Kovacs said, but with little blood to match the wound, the Glastonbury resident believes it must have been shot elsewhere before being dumped.

"It had been dragged four or five into an open area, it wasn't concealed very well," he told The Gympie Times.

He said the unkind position of the horse looked like it had been dragged by its two front legs,. possibly off a ute or truck, and its back legs "had just followed."

Guessing by the look of its teeth, coat and hooves, the experienced horse-owner said the horse looked like it was barely a year old and had been well-looked after.

"It's too well-fed to be a brumby," he said.

"Somebody obviously loved it at some stage."

He said it was disheartening the horse had not been given the respect of a decent burial.

"We're in an area where someone always knows someone with a tractor, you can get someone to come and dig a hole."

"If you go to all the trouble of owning a horse the least you can do is give it a decent burial when it does go."

A frequent user of the forestry, Mr Kovacs said he often sees sheep carcasses dumped and a large volume of rubbish, but this is the first horse.