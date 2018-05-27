On top of the world as Tara and Michael marry

BUGGY BUSINESS: When Gympie's Tara Jeffcoat married Murgon's Michael Hansen, the car was all part of the look.

BUGGY BUSINESS: When Gympie's Tara Jeffcoat married Murgon's Michael Hansen, the car was all part of the look. Contributed

TARA and Michael Hansen's wedding, in the cool rainforest country of Northern New South Wales earlier this year, was an event shared by close friends.

They married at Carool, in the west of Tweed Shire on March 2, helped by close Gympie friends, including Maid of Honour Dee Freeman and bridesmaids Leah Ritchie and Cassie Wickson.

Ben Newman was best man and Renton Ritchie and Ash Young were groomsmen.

Two-thirds of them (Ben and Ash) also came from Gympie.

Flower girls were Dee and Ben's girls, Remii Freeman and Isla Newmn.

And the age boys were Dee and Ben's boys, Ajae Freeman and Vincent Newman.

Tara's wedding gown was a Delanie design by Mia Solano of Luv Bridal.

The suits were from Ferrari Formal and that outstanding wedding carriage came from hire firm Buggy Business.

And their photographs were taken by Feather and Finch Photography for the occasion.

For the venue they chose the stunning beauty of Summergrove Estate and its rainforest covered mountains and deep valleys, near the Tweed Shire town of Carool.

The venue, picturesque in the extreme, bills itself as the "top of the world,” and it is close enough for this part of the planet.

It is also highly rated by others, who have listed it as one of Australia's best outdoor wedding venues.

More on their match coming up in The Gympie Times this week.