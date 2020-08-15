ON TO GERMANY: This Gympie footballer is taking on the world

Jet-setting Gympie footballer Daniel Robson is looking forward to taking the field with FCA Darmstadt pending borders reopening in Germany.

FOOTBALL: The world game is growing every year in Gympie, but the Gold City also has its fair share of footballing trailblazers forging serious careers overseas.

One of them is 21-year-old jetsetter Daniel Robson, who will head to Germany and join new club FCA 04 Darmstadt once coronavirus travel restrictions ease.

The wide defender, who has since carved a potential new niche in the midfield, has already enjoyed stints at Spanish clubs FC Malaga City and CD Almunecar City and Czech club FC MSM/Cechie Simichov in the past three years.

On top of that he’s played for Gympie United and Woombye back home, and this year pulled on a Coolum FC shirt to tide him over before heading to Germany.

Robson said he was excited to eventually join his new club.

“It’s a newer club, it’s got new American owners and it’s very ambitious. They’re looking to climb the leagues very quickly, in a full-time environment,” Robson said.

“Basically they’re signing players a bit higher than what’s necessary for the league to fast-track them to get into the higher leagues.

“I’m looking at getting there in March for the second half of the season but it’s very unpredictable to tell, it’s more a matter of when I can get there, not if.

“I’m doing a lot of training on my own end, but I’ve also joined Coolum. I looked at their program, they’ve got a bunch of good players and a great coach, the captain is an ex-Scotland international.

“There’s a lot of experience there and I’m really keen to see how that goes until I leave for Germany.”

Robson said language barriers were at times a challenge in connecting with some of his international teammates but varied from club to club.

“It’s very different with every club I play for. When I was in Spain they were a very international club, a lot of English, Spanish, French, Brazilian, even a couple from the US,” he said.

“The main language they used was English, but when I got to the Czech Republic there was only one other player who spoke English.

“At the start it was really difficult, but it takes the effort of really learning the language to be able to communicate with everyone.”

With his fledgling football career still getting off the ground, Robson said he was ambitious to make it as far as he could while maintaining a healthy realism about his ceiling.

“I did start football quite late, so I need to be realistic with myself and say I’m never going to play for Manchester United, but there are tiers of football I can reach at the professional level,” he said.

“I want to make it as far as I can in Europe, but there have previously been offers for me in Thailand and South Korea. I’m not ruling anything out really.”