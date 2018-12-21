On the twelfth day of Christmas, Gympie gets cheaper fuel?

Cheaper fuel is on the way for Gympie.

Warren Lynam

GYMPIE drivers will get an early Christmas present in the form of fuel prices hitting the bottom of their cycle across South East Queensland over the coming days, according to the RACQ.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the average price in Brisbane had plummeted 12.6 cents per litre in a week, and the trend was expected to continue across the south east in the lead-up to Christmas.

She said the 130cpl unleaded price in Brisbane was expected to drop another 10cpl by Christmas Day.

"If you can hold off filling up the tank for now, you'll save, because there'll soon be even better deals around,” Ms Ross said.

"We're currently in the discounting phase of the petrol price cycle so we're seeing an increasing number of retailers drop their prices, but what's really encouraging is we think it's going to get even cheaper.”

The state's "peak motoring body” said diesel drivers had also seen cheaper prices at the pump, with an average drop of "almost 22cpl” since October.

Ms Ross encouraged drivers to find the cheapest price by downloading the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder app.

The cheapest unleaded price to be found around the Gympie region as of yesterday was 121.7cpl at multiple vendors.

CURRENT FUEL PRICES - GYMPIE

Fair fuel price - 125.9 cents per litre

TOP SPOTS

Puma Curra - 121.7cpl as of 21 Dec 2018, 5:34AM

Puma Energy Kybong - 121.7cpl as of 21 Dec 2018, 8:11AM

Bruce Hwy, Gunalda - 121.7cpl as of 20 Dec 2018, 5:13PM

Gympie Diesel Stop - 121.7cpl As Of 20 Dec 2018, 6:05pm

Pacific Petroleum Glenwood - 122.7cpl As Of 18 Dec 2018, 2:42pm

United Gympie - 122.8cpl as of 20 Dec 2018, 9:45PM

